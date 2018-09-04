Family’s below-ground storm shelter forced up out of ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Brad Harness says it looked like a small river rushing out of his garage.

He recalled, “It was going into our laundry room and our kitchen and our master bedroom was flooded.”

The water spewing from the family's busted hot water tank forced the family's below-ground storm shelter right out of the floor.

Brad filed a claim with his insurance, Liberty Mutual.

His policy covers actual damage to his shelter, just not when it moves.

He said, “To me it's not rationale.”

We had independent insurance adjuster Alice Young from Brown O'Haver review Brad's policy.

She told us it looks like Liberty Mutual has an exclusion on their policy for earth movement.

“The water damage in this case is actually insured,” she said. “Whether it was in the house or outside, it was insured, but the water caused the storm shelter to move, which means that it's excluded.”

We saw standing water still in Brad's shelter.

Young says if it was damaged, Liberty Mutual should still be on the hook for those repairs.

She added, “If there is water damage, if he is, I think he should be paid for the water damage and rusting, because that's going to have be taken care of regardless of whether it moved.”

We alerted Liberty Mutual and while they do not publicly comment on the details of their customers' claims, they did agree to reach out to their claims team to have someone contact brad to fuuther discuss his concerns.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear Brad has much recourse, even if the storm shelter wasn't installed properly.

The installer who put it in is out of business.

Not to mention Brad wasn't the original buyer and most warranties are non-transferable.

It doesn't help that the storm shelter industry regulates itself.

Most cities however do require installers get a permit and submit their design for review.

Inspection Services Superintendent, Mike Miller, says with limited resources and inspectors, it would be virtually impossible to watch each shelter being installed.

Inspections are done after they get put in the ground, but by that point, the customer could have a faulty shelter install and not even know it.

“The storm shelters are being placed in the ground [and] they're certified by an engineer that's licensed in Oklahoma to not leak, not float and withstand the ground forces that push in on them,” Miller said. Otherwise anyone could stick a concrete or metal box in the ground.”

That didn’t matter much in this case.

It looks like Brad still got stuck with a faulty shelter install.

Miller tells the In Your Corner team he and his team have shopped around the idea of introducing a city statute that would require storm shelter companies register with the city and post a bond.

“That would be one protection measure for the homeowners, if something like this would happen you would have some recourse to go back on,” he said.

That is unless an installer goes out of business.

Liberty Mutual is still denying Brad's claim for shelter repairs.

He's stuck with a shelter he doesn't trust to protect his family.

The In Your Corner bottom line: