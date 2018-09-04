Watch Live: Kavanaugh hearing
Food truck roster for 20th annual Plaza District Festival released

Posted 10:53 am, September 4, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Plaza District Association announced the food truck roster for the 20th annual Plaza District Festival happening at the end of the month.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. There will be more than 30 Oklahoma-based visual artists, 33 all-Okie music acts on three stages, free art-related activities and seven popular, food trucks.

The roster includes one newcomer, Mighty Corndog, and six returning favorites.

  • Big Truck Tacos
  • C’est Si Bon
  • Sizzle n Spice
  • Loaded Bowl
  • Jerky.com
  • Mighty Corndog
  • Let’s do Greek

The festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food trucks begin serving at 11 a.m.

