Food truck roster for 20th annual Plaza District Festival released

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Plaza District Association announced the food truck roster for the 20th annual Plaza District Festival happening at the end of the month.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. There will be more than 30 Oklahoma-based visual artists, 33 all-Okie music acts on three stages, free art-related activities and seven popular, food trucks.

The roster includes one newcomer, Mighty Corndog, and six returning favorites.

Big Truck Tacos

C’est Si Bon

Sizzle n Spice

Loaded Bowl

Jerky.com

Mighty Corndog

Let’s do Greek

The festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food trucks begin serving at 11 a.m.

