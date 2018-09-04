Food truck roster for 20th annual Plaza District Festival released
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Plaza District Association announced the food truck roster for the 20th annual Plaza District Festival happening at the end of the month.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. There will be more than 30 Oklahoma-based visual artists, 33 all-Okie music acts on three stages, free art-related activities and seven popular, food trucks.
The roster includes one newcomer, Mighty Corndog, and six returning favorites.
- Big Truck Tacos
- C’est Si Bon
- Sizzle n Spice
- Loaded Bowl
- Jerky.com
- Mighty Corndog
- Let’s do Greek
The festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The food trucks begin serving at 11 a.m.
