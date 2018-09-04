Officials investigate incident that left one man injured in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials are investigating following a confrontation between two men.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at an abandoned building near N Carter Ave and E Main Street. Officials say the building is state property owned by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two men had engaged in a confrontation. One of the men was taken to the hospital with a five to six inch gash across his neck that’s one inch deep. He is conscious and aware, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman police dispatch originally said one of the men stabbed the other in the throat, however, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 48, told officials he fell and cut the side of his neck on a piece of broken mirror.

No knife was found at the scene.

The 30-year-old suspect, who has outstanding warrants from the City of Norman, was transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect or victim.

The incident is still under investigation.