Suspect in Cherokee County murder arrested in Tennessee

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect in a Cherokee County murder was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:45 p.m. Saturday when a resident found Larry Lane Sr. dead inside his home in an apparent armed robbery, reports KFSM.

Larry Lane Sr. is the father of Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr., according to FOX 23.

The sheriff's office says they are investigating his death as a homicide.

On Sunday, officers in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested Richard Rainwater as a suspect in Larry Lane Sr.'s murder.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office believes Rainwater stole Larry Lane Sr.'s truck, cell phone, credit cards and cash before he left Oklahoma.

"We did charge Rainwater with stealing Mr. Lane's vehicle and credit cards, so we will be going to Memphis before too long to bring him back to Cherokee County," said Undersheriff Jason Chennault with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Rainwater's girlfriend told deputies he was going to Tennessee to check into a mental hospital.

The medical examiner will determine Larry Lane Sr.'s exact cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.