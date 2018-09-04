Man who was upset over charging his phone arrested after allegedly threatening convenience store employee, others

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he became enraged when a convenience store employee told him he could not use an outlet to charge his phone.

It started when police responded to 7Eleven near NW 10th and May on August 31 for a vandalism call.

An employee at the store said a man, later identified as Brandon Moore, 31, came into the store and asked to use the outlet to charge his phone. When the employee told Moore no, he became outraged and pushed over the sunglasses display.

Approximately 20 to 30 pairs of sunglasses were damaged and the display was broken into several pieces.

According to a police report, Moore then pointed his finger at the clerk, threatened to kill her and left the store.

Police say he went back into the store and threatened one person who was attempting to help clean up the mess.

Moore threatened the victim saying, “You want to go, I will kick your a**!”

Both the victim and Moore went outside where the victim’s friend broke up the argument.

When the victims left 7Eleven, Moore followed them and continued making threats.

Near NW 10th and Villa, police say Moore threw an object at the victims’ car, hitting one of them inside. The victim, who sustained a large cut above his lip, did not know if it was a brick or rock.

The victims told police they eventually drove home, but parked down the street so Moore would not know where they lived. However, Moore followed them and allegedly attempted to run them over in their front yard.

“The car came around and tried to run us over four times!” said a victim, according to a police report.

Moore was arrested by police booked into the Oklahoma County jail on several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.