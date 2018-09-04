× New College Football Polls Out, Slight Moves for State Teams

Both the Associated Press and coaches college football top 25 polls were released Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend, and there was some slight improvement in the rankings for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

In the AP poll, Oklahoma moved up from 7th to 6th, while Oklahoma State received more votes than the preseason poll, and are the equivalent of 27th, after being the equivalent of 29th in the preseason rankings.

In the coaches poll, the Sooners remained 5th, while the Cowboys moved up from 25th to 23rd.

OU hosts UCLA this Saturday at nooon, while OSU hosts South Alabama at 7:00 Saturday.