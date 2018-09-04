× Oklahoma City Community College to open student food pantry

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Community College will be opening their Student Food Pantry soon!

“Hunger on college campuses is a bigger problem than you might think, and unfortunately, Oklahoma City Community College is no different. We know that our students are typical of community college students across the nation – one in four arrives on campus hungry. But we have decided to do something about it,” reads a statement on OCCC’s website.

The university has not released any further details on the pantry just yet, but they say they are taking donations for the OCCC Foundation for the food pantry.

They say $1 will buy four meals.

The OCCC Student Food Pantry will open on September 18.

Click here for more information.