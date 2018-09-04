Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with loaded firearm 

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was arrested on DUI and firearm charges.

Officials received a call early Tuesday morning of a vehicle sitting in the middle of State Highway 1 near County Road 3610 – near Ada.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a man “slumped over in the vehicle” with the doors locked, engine running and windows rolled up.

Deputies worked to get the man’s attention, however when he woke up, he started driving eastbound, away from the deputies.

Around 3:40 a.m., deputies were able to get the man’s attention and stop the vehicle.

The Ada News reports that deputies identified the man as Lt. Bryan Hale, 47, who is assigned to OHP’s Troop W, Marine Enforcement Division.

They say he was hard to understand and seemed confused.

When deputies opened the door, they smelled a “strong odor of alcohol coming form the vehicle,” and found a loaded Sig Sauer P226 pistol in the door. Deputies say when they asked him if he had been drinking, he said “yes.”

“Records indicate Hale refused repeated requests from deputies to step out of the vehicle and to stop reaching between the seats, eventually leading them to conclude Hale would have to be physically removal from the vehicle,” reports the Ada News.

An OHP Trooper attached to the agency’s Marine Enforcement Division was arrested last night just outside of Ada. https://t.co/446uNxQ3um — The Ada News (@theadanews) September 4, 2018

However, when deputies attempted to reach for Hale to get him out of the vehicle, he allegedly cursed at them, then stepped out of the vehicle, and continued to ignore commands.

Deputies say Hale used “the side of his vehicle for balance, and he appeared to be unsteady on his feet.”

Hale was uncooperative with deputies and refused to comply with commands while deputies conducted a pat-down search.

During the search they found a “large pocket knife” with “a lieutenant with OHP emblem on the handle.” Inside his vehicle, they also found a portable breath test machine and large flashlight.

When asked if he works in law enforcement, Hale said “yes,” and refused to tell deputies which agency he worked for.

Hale refused to take a blood test and refused to sign a DUI test refusal form.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and in lieu of a $300 bond on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.