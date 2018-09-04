× Oklahoma Tractor Supply gets a special visitor

ELK CITY, Okla. – Take it straight from the horse’s mouth: Tractor Supply allows all pets, no matter what size.

Tractor Supply in Elk City had a very interesting visitor this week.

A senior cowboy and his senior horse needed feed.

The man was polite and asked the workers if his horse was allowed inside before entering.

The manager of the store said all pets are welcome as long as they’re on a leash.

And what’s a horse with a bridle but just a large pet on a leash?

The man and his horse picked out their feed, packed it up on the saddle, allowed for pictures and petting, and walked out the automatic doors into the sun.