Oklahoma woman tells her story of survival after deadly Greyhound bus crash

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who survived a deadly bus crash in New Mexico last week is speaking out over the terrifying ordeal.

Diane Jones said she was taking the Greyhound bus to California on August 30 for a class reunion.

However, as the bus was making its way through New Mexico, the unthinkable happened.

New Mexico State Police say the tire on the front driver’s side of an eastbound semi truck blew out, and the “80-thousand pound projectile” crossed the dirt median, jackknifed and collided head-on with the bus.

48 passengers, including Jones, were on the bus at the time of the incident. Eight of those passengers did not survive.

“I had turned sideways. I was leaning back against a window. The next thing I knew was that I had felt a jolt and I felt tumbling of sorts,” Jones told FOX 23. “I looked up and I started seeing blood and busted lips, a lot of busted lips, busted eyebrows, foreheads, I mean, legs.”

Jones walked away from the crash with scratches on her shoulder, leg, a cracked tooth and sore muscles.

She was able to help two children behind her, ages five and seven, by offering them food and keeping them calm.

“God lifted me off that chair and tucked me between those seats so that I could be there to help these people,” she said.

Jones says she’s thankful for all the motorists who stopped that day to help.

The probable cause of the accident will not be released until the investigation is complete. The final report on the crash could take from 12-24 months.