One man dead after quadruple shooting in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, Okla. - A quadruple shooting left one man dead and three others injured in the small town of Oakwood.

Crews were called out to a home on the 70400 block of North 2410 County Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered 32-year-old Peter Gutierrez was dead from apparent bullet wounds. Three others were injured, two of whom were mediflighted to the hospital. One remains in critical condition.

Authorities said three men including Guteirrez entered the home uninvited, and when inside, the homeowner shot them. A fourth person who was already in the house was hit by a stray bullet.

OSBI is investigating the shooting as a homicide along with other local law enforcement including the Dewey County Sheriff's Office, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, and Canton Police.

Investigators would not say at this time what events led up to the violent scene.

While this is considered a homicide, they said there has been no arrest related to the incident, and there is no outstanding suspect.

News 4 was told the person who lived in the home was arrested for outstanding charges in other counties and is a convicted felon.