Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday there is no program in the country better for walk-on players than the Cowboys.

Gundy said OSU treats them just like scholarship players, allows them access to everything they are allowed to have access to, and makes them feel equal to the other players.

Gundy cited several walk-ons who have had success, including former Tulsa Washington standout Malik Givens, who has earned a starting spot on special teams.