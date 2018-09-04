× People are calling nurse to be fired after offensive Native American Joke

DURANT, Okla. – A Snapchat post from over the weekend is causing a firestorm on social media.

A nurse working a tribal softball snapped a private photo of herself allegedly calling the player “fat Natives” and many people took their concerns to social media.

“I’m very offended that somebody will go out there and snapchat something like that,” said Jerry Solano.

Jill White sent a personal snapchat to a group of friends but it quickly became public.

“I feel like it’s probably insensitive, probably shouldn’t be on social media,” said Elaine Thompson.

White was wearing her nurse’s name badge took a selfie with this caption under the photo,

“My Fake smile. Excited to go make sure a bunch of fat natives don’t stroke out playing softball. With no shoes or shirts on.”

White was allegedly working the Choctaw Nation Labor Day festival when she sent the snap.

The original snap was deleted but it’s been shared several times.

“She had to think about it to put it on snapchat and me as a mixed breed person, I disagree totally. She’s out of hand and something needs to be done,” said Solano.

A friend of White’s who is Choctaw said the Snap was taken out of context.

Josh Muncy sent this email to the Choctaw Nation Chief saying, it was a joke about a name he wanted to give his softball team because he said they’re overweight and Native.

He said White would have to give them CPR if he and his team pass out, and it was not intended or directed at the Choctaw people.

Chief Gary Batton sending us this statement that reads, “We are aware of the situation and it is being handled appropriately.”

Some people on Facebook think the appropriate way to handle this situation is to fire White.

“She needs reprimanded for that,” said Solano.

While others say we should use this as a teachable moment.

“People need to be more sensitive about other people,” said Thompson.

We did reach out to friends of white so we can get in touch with her so far we haven’t received a response.

We also asked the Choctaw Nation if there will be any disciplinary action against white, a spokesperson telling us they will not comment, citing personnel reasons.