Physician testifies in murder trial against Tulsa dentist

OKLAHOMA CITY – Defense attorneys for a Tulsa dentist accused of killing a baby boy have presented their first witness in the ongoing murder trial.

Bert Franklin is accused of killing 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in July 2016. Lewis was the son of Roxanne Randall, an Oklahoma City woman Franklin was having an affair with.

The defense called a physician, board certified in pediatrics and neurology, to testify in court Tuesday. He was hired by the defense to review Lincoln’s medical records.

The physician told the court the baby suffered a subdural hematoma with a blow to the left back side of his head.

“One-year-old’s don’t get subdural hematomas for no reason,” he said.

However, the physician testified there was no way to tell exactly what or when it happened based on cat scans alone. In his experience as a medical professional, he testified he had seen head injuries in other cases that were accidental.

It’s possible Lewis “took a tumble and nobody noticed” within the last day or so leading up to his death, the physician said.

During cross examination, defense attorney Scott Adams objected several times suggesting the state was not allowing the witness to fully answer questions before “interrupting and moving on to another topic.”

In one incident, a prosecutor questioned how many times the physician saw or treated patients with injuries similar to Lewis’ but did not die. He answered he had seen it but was unable to provide a specific amount or names.

The state also noted the physician was not a radiologist nor did he consult with other doctors about Lewis’s injuries to compare conclusions.

Adams told News 4 the defense did not plan to present anymore witnesses Tuesday. The state is expected to present more on Tuesday afternoon.