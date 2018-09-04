Police identify alleged carjacker who was shot in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified an alleged carjacker who was shot over the weekend.

Officials say the man was shot in the chest on August 31 when he attempted to steal a truck from two people at a Family Dollar near NW 10th and Rockwell sometime before 10 p.m.

When the man, now identified as 44-year-old Bradley Wood, took off in the truck, two people opened fire on him before leaving in a separate vehicle.

While police were investigating, they received a call from a few blocks away from a man who said he had been shot. Police found the stolen truck at the scene.

Wood was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He originally told police that he was the victim of a drive-by shooting, but later admitted to having carjacked his shooters.

According to police on Tuesday, Wood is now in stable condition and is being guarded at the hospital because he has two felony warrants out of McClain County.