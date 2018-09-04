Police looking for alleged peeping Tom after incident at Oklahoma City Outlet Mall 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of looking into a changing room at a metro mall.

Police say the incident happened on August 21 around 6 p.m. at a retail store at the Oklahoma City Outlet Mall.

The victim told police when she finished trying on clothes, she saw a man looking over the wall from the next changing room stall over.

She immediately ran out of the changing room and told employees who then called 911.

One of the employees said they saw the man take a stool into the changing room, but did not know why.

The alleged peeping Tom then left the mall before police could take him into custody.

He is described as a white male with a red beard who was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, work boots and a gray hat that was on backwards.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.