Police looking for peeping Tom who watched woman change at local mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman out shopping encountered a peeping Tom watching her change. It happened in northwest Oklahoma City.

Now, Oklahoma City police are hoping you will be able to recognize the suspect.

The incident happened two weeks ago at OKC Outlets.

The young woman was trying clothes in the dressing room when she spotted the man trying to look at her.

"A victim was changing inside one of the changing rooms. When she looked up in the mirror, she saw a man peering over the side of her changing stall,” said Megan Morgan, spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That's when the woman in her late teens or early 20s ran out of the dressing room and told employees about the peeping Tom.

Officials didn't say which store at the outlet mall but did say workers noticed the man's strange behavior before he went into the changing area.

"Employees actually noticed the man brought some kind of stool into the stall with him, which was next to the victim. They thought that was strange.," Morgan said. "It appears he had to put the stool on top of the bench and then climbed on top of that stool to see over the top of the stall."

He got away before police arrived but not before surveillance cameras captured his image.

He's described as a white man, medium build with red hair and a beard. He was wearing glasses at the time of the crime.

Officials said it appears he knew what he was doing.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit OKCCrimeTips.com.