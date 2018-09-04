× Residents may change membership with ambulance service in September, City of OKC officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say residents can change their membership with the ambulance service during the month of September, which is EMSAcare month in the city.

EMSAcare covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports anywhere in the EMSA service area, which is most of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age or relationship to each other and even if they don’t have medical insurance.

City officials say that even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient about $800. It can cost more than $1,300 without insurance. EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe.

Oklahoma City residents who are not member of EMSAcare can enroll by calling (405) 297-2833. You can also change it from within your online Utilities account, which you can access or sign up for at myutilities.okc.gov.

Enrollment results in a $3.65 monthly charge included on your OKC utility bill.

Those enrolled in the program may also opt out during the election period, but will not be able to enroll again until September of next year. Those who opt-out may be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses associated with treatment.

If a resident takes no action, their enrollment status won’t change.

Click here for more information on EMSAcare.