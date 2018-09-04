× Science Museum Oklahoma adds accommodations for guests with sensory sensitivities

OKLAHOMA CITY – Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO) is providing new amenities and programming options for families with children who have sensory processing disorders.

SMO can now provide museum-goers with sensory kits, sensory-sensitive stories and museum map, as well as a sensory-friendly family night.

“Science Museum Oklahoma is for everyone — the young and old, science enthusiasts and guests who have a bit of curiosity. We strive to be an inclusive, welcoming place for all people who want to experience the wonder and relevance that is science or try something new,” said Clint Stone, vice president for programs at SMO.

Museum educators worked with partners including the Oklahoma Autism Network, experts on sensory sensitivity, parents of children with sensory processing disorders, and organizations including the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma Museums Association and Tulsa Children’s Museum Discovery Lab to develop the accommodations.

The first sensory-friendly family night is set for 6-10 p.m. on February 9, 2019.

The sensory kits include earmuffs, a timer, gloves, sunglasses, fidget toys, a cop of the museum’s sensory story and sensory-sensitive map.

All items were picked to make visits more enjoyable and to allow families with special needs to spend more time in the museum.

Sensory stories are a commonly used tool among families with children with autism spectrum disorder. The stories include brief descriptions about a place, activity or event and what to expect while there and why.

Kits, maps, and stories can be picked up at the museum’s box office and should be returned at the end of a visit.

To learn more about the amenities or read the sensory story, click here.