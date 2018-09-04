× Suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff comes to an end in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A standoff that lasted more than five hours has come to an end.

Police say it started when they responded to a domestic call at a home Monday around 10:30 p.m. near NW 160th and Council.

When they arrived on scene, they found an armed suspect.

According to police, the suspect ignored their commands, kept going in and out of the home with two different guns and fired shots into the air.

Those who live in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

Negotiators were called to the scene and the suspect surrendered peacefully Tuesday around 4:45 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.