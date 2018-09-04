Suspect who pointed gun at officers, fired shots into the air arrested after hours-long standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A standoff that lasted nearly seven hours, where the suspect fired multiple shots, came to a peaceful end early Tuesday morning.

It started around 10 p.m. on Monday at a home near NW 160th and Council with a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Jeremy Munier outside of his home with a pistol in his hand.

"Officers began trying to communicate with him, give him commands but, so far, he has not listened to those. Instead, he's gone into the home and out several times," said Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Each time Munier went outside, he had either a pistol or a long gun in his hand.

According to a police report, the pistol had a laser and Munier pointed the laser at officers.

"He fired rounds into the air. He's shouted at officers, things like that," Spruill said.

The tactical team and negotiators worked for the almost seven hours trying to get Munier to surrender.

"Eventually, they were able to talk him into coming outside with a combination of less lethal devices and also just negotiations. He did surrender peacefully. He is unharmed. No officers were harmed." Spruill said. "Our primary purpose is to keep everyone safe, both our officers but also the suspect involved as well."

Munier was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for pointing a firearm at someone.