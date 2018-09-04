Village community meets about dog attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some Village residents say dog attacks are out of control in their NW Oklahoma City neighborhood. Tuesday night they took their concerns to Village officials.

“This pitbull came charging at us,” Village resident Leslie Spears describing an attack last Wednesday at a city council meeting Tuesday night. A pitbull that belonged to a neighbor charging and attacking Leslie and her Papillon dog, Albert, who later died of its wounds.

Leslie claims it’s the third attack on her pets in the 18 years she has lived in the NW OKC neighborhood, losing two dogs and a cat.

“I would never recommend breed banning. We need more people, we need to increase communication how to identify a vicious dog how to report it - who to report it to,” said Spears speaking to city council about tougher pet laws for the Village.

Leslie not alone. Other residents speaking out to Village officials.

Ann Patton says she walks her small dogs in the Village.

“I have become very frightened. Should I carry a gun.. I don’t want to do that.”

A full council chamber of residents in attendance. Other Village dog owners in attendance were worried that their large breed dogs might be targeted.

“I have very large dobermans. They are our lap dogs. They can be looked at as an aggressive dog so we make sure that we have raised them to be loving dogs,” said Village resident Sandra Sherry.

The village mayor, council members and city managers listening to residents wanting to make changes.

“We are going to get to a better spot on this and we want to get there too.” said Sonny Wilkinson, Village Mayor.

Officials say it's on the neighbors to report animals and their owners that pose a threat.

“Report these so we can go thru the process and take action against these potential vicious dogs, so these dogs don’t become vicious dogs that harm another animal or human,” said Village City Manager Bruce Stone.