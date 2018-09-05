× Former Oklahoma officer accused of having sexual contact with inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma County detention officer has been arrested for sex crimes against an inmate.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Wolf Safko is accused of having sexual contact with the female inmate at least twice between July 1 and August 25 inside a jail cell at the center.

OCSO said Safko was being held on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of forced oral sodomy.

Safko had been employed since October 2017. He resigned last week.