× Harkins is bringing back Harry Potter to the big screen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking to relive the magic of Harry Potter? Look no further than downtown Harkins Theatre.

Harkins is bringing all eight movies, plus a bonus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, back to the big screen from September 7-13.

Individual tickets are $5 each.

Tickets are currently on sale at participating theatre box offices and online.

For more details and full film schedule, visit http://www.harkins.com/magic.

Get ready to hop on your broom, apparate, or take a floo ride to downtown Harkins Theatre for The Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Marathon.