× Investigation underway after auto-pedestrian accident turns into homicide investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after an auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma City turned into a homicide investigation.

Officials responded to the area near N.E. 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Ave. around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a driver saw a man lying in the road and stopped to check on him.

The driver put on their hazard lights in an attempt to keep traffic from hitting the victim. Shortly after, another driver tried to pass around the stopped car and struck the victim.

The driver who hit the man fled from the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody.

A medical examiner responded to the scene and determined that the man who was lying in the road had a gunshot wound.

Officials are unsure if the two incidents are related.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.