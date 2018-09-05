× ‘Law & Order: Hate Crimes’ coming to NBC

The next installment of the Law & Order franchise will focus on hate crimes.

NBC on Tuesday announced a 13-episode order for “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” from executive producer Dick Wolf.

The latest incarnation of the crime series will be introduced in the upcoming season of “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC said.

Lisa Katz, NBC’s co-president of scripted programming, called the series, “extremely timely.”

“Considering that last year there was a double-digit rise in hate crimes in our 10 largest cities — the highest total in over a decade — it seemed like this topic is begging to be explored,” Katz said.

“Law & Order: Hate Crimes” will be set in New York City, which is home to the second oldest bias-based task force in the US, NBC said.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Wolf said. “Twenty years ago when ‘SVU’ began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms — with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson — a real dialogue can begin. That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”

Co-creator Warren Leight added that the series will spotlight the men and women “on the front lines in a battle for the soul of our city and nation.”

Series stars have not yet been announced.