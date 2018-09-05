Man arrested after allegedly shooting other man in face at Oklahoma bar

KINGSTON, Okla. – A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly shot another man in the face while leaving a bar.

Officials responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Marina del Rey Resort after someone called 911 saying somebody had been shot.

“Once my deputies arrived on the scene, they had found a 26-year-old male who had been shot in the face at close range, very close to the bar area,” said Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer.

Cryer says 21-year-old Trace Fisher was drinking with other men at the bar when he decided to get in his truck and leave.

The men told Fisher he was too drunk to drive and tried to stop him from leaving, and that’s when Fisher allegedly shot one of them in the face.

He then drove through a grass field, crashed into a storage shed nearby and ran to his mother’s home.

Officials say she is the one who called deputies and turned him in.

“We were approached by a female who had explained to us her son had just come home, was very shaken up, very scared saying he had just shot someone,” Cryer told KXII.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Texas.

“He’s still not able to talk due to the bullet wound to his mouth, but seems to be recovering ok at this time,” said Cryer.