Man arrested after crashing truck into news station’s building in Dallas

Posted 7:44 am, September 5, 2018, by

DALLAS, Tex. – A man was arrested after he crashed a truck into a news station’s building in Dallas.

According to FOX 4, the man repeatedly crashed his truck into the side of their building Wednesday morning.

The side of the building the man crashed into has floor to ceiling windows.

After the incident, he got out of the vehicle and started ranting.

FOX 4 reports he left behind a suspicious bag, however, nothing dangerous was found inside by Dallas police and their bomb squad unit.

Everyone in the building was evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

The man was arrested at the scene.

Dallas police are still investigating what led up to the incident.