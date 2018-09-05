Man arrested after crashing truck into news station’s building in Dallas

DALLAS, Tex. – A man was arrested after he crashed a truck into a news station’s building in Dallas.

According to FOX 4, the man repeatedly crashed his truck into the side of their building Wednesday morning.

The side of the building the man crashed into has floor to ceiling windows.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

After the incident, he got out of the vehicle and started ranting.

FOX 4 reports he left behind a suspicious bag, however, nothing dangerous was found inside by Dallas police and their bomb squad unit.

Everyone in the building was evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

The man was arrested at the scene.

Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

Dallas police are still investigating what led up to the incident.