× Man arrested for transporting almost 300 lbs of marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ming Zhou was charged with trafficking marijuana after a routine traffic stop on I-40.

The officer pulled Zhou over after he observed him cross the center lane twice.

When the officer approached the tractor-trailer, he noticed the trailer was sealed with “generic uline road seals.”

He asked to see Zhou’s log book, but it did not have any seal numbers. The officer said he found this odd because he had already observed the seals.

Upon further review of the log book, the officer realized the times in the book were incorrect.

When he asked Zhou about this, Zhou became defensive and blamed the company but he still could not explain the discrepancies.

The officer then requested a K-9 unit to come out to the stop and the dog gave positive indication of drugs inside the vehicle.

When authorities opened the trailer, they discovered 12 boxes with 254 vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana — a total of 295 lbs.