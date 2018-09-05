× Man convicted of murder in fatal shooting of 2

WEWOKA, Okla. – A Seminole County jury has convicted a man on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two people in Seminole.

Court records show 25-year-old Kadetrix Grayson was convicted Tuesday of killing 30-year-old Summer Gokey and 26-year-old Joseph Bounds.

The victims’ bodies were found in March 2015 inside an SUV behind a Walmart in Seminole.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Grayson had pleaded not guilty.