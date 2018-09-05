Man dies after exchanging gunfire with apartment complex security guard

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a man and an apartment complex security guard exchanged gunfire.

Police responded to the complex near 61st St. and Peoria Wednesday morning for a shots fired call.

FOX 23 reports that police say a security guard was trying to escort a man off the property because he was banned from the complex.

“During the escort, the individual took off running, they engaged in a foot pursuit. The individual they were chasing pulled out a handgun, shots were fired,” said Sgt. Larry Edwards with the Tulsa Police Department.

Police are unsure who fired the shots first.

The man died at the scene.

The security guard was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officials are still investigating the incident.