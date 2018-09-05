× Man transported to hospital after incident on city’s north side

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was transported to a metro hospital after an incident on the city’s north side late Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma City Police say they were called to NW 91st and Hudson Ave. shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Fire fighters, stationed a block away, were the first to arrive and transported a man to a metro hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a police supervisor, a vehicle was backed into a yard and the man was found inside, bloodied.

Authorities have confirmed the man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, but we have no word on his condition at this time.

Oklahoma City Police are still investigating.