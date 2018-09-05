Many Oklahoma counties with restricted alcohol hours will go dry on Sundays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER Okla. - The state liquor law, which is set to go into effect in October, will be phasing out some of your favorite drinks at Stack Grill in Kingfisher and, now, employees said it's going to impact Sunday sales.

“It will essentially be a dry county on Sundays,” said Scott Osborn, general manager of Stack Grill.

The new alcohol law will be pouring in less than a month from now and, with it, low point beer will disappear.

As of right now, without 3.2 beer, counties like Kingfisher will be forced to say goodbye to all alcohol sales on Sundays.

“People in the county aren't going to be able to buy alcohol anywhere, not at a grocery store, not a convenience store, not a restaurant, not a bar,” Osborn said.

Agent Brent Fairchild with the ABLE Commission said it all comes down to individual county rules.

“Certain counties, whenever they did their original vote for liquor by the drink, they had a choice in the hours they wanted to set for Sundays and, unfortunately, Kingfisher County is one of those that voted for no alcohol sales on Sundays,” Fairchild said.

The original vote, which dates back to 1985, gave Oklahoma counties an option to set the hours for when people can buy alcohol. At that time, low point beer didn't fall under the state liquor laws, but that will all change next month.

“When the low point beer goes away, it becomes strong beer that falls under the liquor, and there will be no liquor on Sundays,” Fairchild said.

Right now, there are no beer sales in Kingfisher after 2 a.m. on Sunday. Four other counties have the same hours.

The news comes as a blow to many restaurants.

“We pay a pretty penny for the NFL package. If we would have realized this before we bought it, we probably wouldn't bought that,” Osborn said.

Osborn said he hopes to change the law but he'll either need to get a bill to lawmakers or get the idea on the ballot.

“Contacting our commissioners, the election board and the other steps we, as business owners and managers, need to do to ensure that this gets to a vote for the people,” he said.

However, a vote won't be happening anytime soon.

“The earliest we can get anything to the people for a vote would be sometime in January,” Osborn said.

The law will also affect counties that restrict the sale of alcohol on holidays. For a list of the counties, click here.