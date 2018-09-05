× Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum ranks in Top 25 museums in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum has been ranked as one of the best museums in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, the largest travel review site in the world.

“We are honored the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is part of this impressive list. We never take the visitor’s experience for granted,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. “Remembering and teaching this event make us as relevant today as ever.”

The memorial is rated 21 of 25 top museums in the U.S..

Award winners are determined using an algorithm taking into account the quantity and quality of reviews for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12 month period.

It averaged 5 stars on the TripAdvisor website and is number one Thing To Do in Oklahoma.