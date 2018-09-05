Oklahoma City police wanting to question man in connection to auto burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are wanting to question a man in connection to an auto burglary that occurred last week.

Police say they responded to a business near NW Expressway and Council on August 28 around 12:40 p.m. in reference to an auto burglary.

When police arrived, a woman said her driver’s side window had been broken out and was on the ground.

According to a police report, surveillance video from the store shows a man park next to the woman’s car where he gets out and looks inside her vehicle. That’s when police say the man smashed the window.

He then went inside the store to return an item and when he came back outside, took the woman’s purse and slightly ransacked her vehicle before leaving.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.