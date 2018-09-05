Oklahoma County officials asking residents in unincorporated areas for input on zoning, subdivision regulations 

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Oklahoma County are asking residents within unincorporated areas for their input on zoning and subdivision regulations, which will affect future development in the county.

Oklahoma County is beginning the process of updating its zoning and subdivision regulations.

The regulations govern future development in regards to land use types, lot sizes, water and sewer provisions, signs, parking, landscaping and related development considerations.

The county’s regulations apply only to the unincorporated portions of the county. They do not apply within any city limits.

The regulations update is a two-year process that will last through mid-2020.

Existing zoning and subdivision regulations can be found here.

If you’re unsure if you live in an unincorporated area of the county, click here. The areas in yellow are unincorporated.

Click here to take the online survey. It will be available through September 13.