Oklahoma family’s home destroyed in fire

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family’s home was destroyed after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the home near N.E. 23rd and Yale just after 1:30 a.m.

A neighbor told FOX 23 he was sitting on his front porch when he saw a glow in the street. When he walked around some bushes, he saw the garage and cars at the home engulfed in flames.

He then called 911 and ran to the home, banging on the door to see if everyone was OK.

The family, a mother, her eight-year-old daughter, and grandmother, had already made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to save some pictures, medication and a giant teddy bear.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but fire crews believe it started in the garage.

The family is staying with other relatives.