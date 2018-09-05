Oklahoma nurses save dogs from euthanasia by adopting them



SAPULPA, Okla. (KJRH) — Nurses at Arbor Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center stepped in and saved four dogs belonging to their new resident, after they found out the dogs were going to be euthanized.

Alan Kilburn was taken to the hospital a few weeks ago, and moved to the Arbor Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Kilburn has four dogs: Sparky, Lady Bug, Whitey, and Blue, but after moving to the center, he was unable to take care of them.

He says his relative brought the dogs to a shelter, where they were scheduled to be euthanized.

The nurses at the center found out, and decided to let Kilburn keep Sparky in his room, and the rest were adopted by three different nurses.

“If you’re feeling sad, or if you’re feeling down, they’re always there, you know, to help pick you back up,” said Kilburn.

The nurses who adopted the dogs say they’re going to bring the pups in at least once a week to visit Kilburn at the center.

“If even in just one little moment, one piece, we can make their world better, then we’ve done something good,” said Danielle O’Leary, a nurse at Arbor Village who adopted Lady Bug.

There is one other resident who has a therapy dog with them at all times.