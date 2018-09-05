One person dead after being shot, run over by car in NE Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is dead after being shot and run over by a car on the city's northeast side.

It happened around 2 a.m. near NE 23rd and MLK.

"She said, grandma! There was a loud noise out there, it went bam! I said maybe they had a wreck, but then I said no, ain't no wreck, that's a gunshot," Evelyn Jennings, who lives in front of the crime scene, told News 4.

Jennings' 11-year-old granddaughter was startled by that noise. Not too long after that, a man was found dead in front of their home.

"That's too close. I figured the guy who got shot, he was trying to run, but they made sure he didn't get any farther," Jennings said.

At first, police thought they were responding to a hit and run.

"Police responded to what we believed, at that time, was an auto-pedestrian accident. There was a person lying in the roadway. That person was run over by a vehicle. The vehicle kept on going," MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

A short time later, that driver returned to the scene and cooperated with officers.

Around the same time, the medical examiner on scene made an important discovery.

"They noticed that the person appeared to have been shot, prior to being run over," Knight said.

Right now, police aren't sure if the victim died from those gunshot wounds or from being run over.

The incident left an uneasy feeling with people who live in the area, like Jennings and her family.

"I'm just going to start staying up later with my grandbaby while she's watching television," Jennings said. "I have my stuff on me where, if anybody breaks in, I'm prepared for anything."

Police aren't sure if the auto-pedestrian accident and the shooting are related.

At this time, police don't know if the driver will be charged with anything.

The victim has not yet been identified.