Paying It 4ward: one haircut at a time

EDMOND, Okla. - Sometimes a simple thing can mean a lot when you need a little help. Traci Singer of Edmond knows that.

In fact, she looks for ways to help others using her special skill as a hairstylist.

"God uses people," Traci says.

Traci got involved with the Project 66 group. An Edmond food pantry that helps 500 needy families every month in Edmond, Luther, Arcadia and Jones.

Project 66 also gets involved with helping kids with school supplies through their back to school backpack program.

Traci wanted to know how she could help students who needed some help going back to class.

"I came to Traci and said this is what we're going to do," says Eve Cook with Project 66. "And asked her 'would you like to be a part of it let me know.' And Traci got back with us and said, 'I have a team and we're going to do haircuts for your clients that come in,' so that was year one. Year two, I call her and said 'Traci we're doing it again would you like to be a part of it she said 'absolutely I have 8 hairdressers already lined up for this.' "

Traci and her team gave more than 50 free school haircuts.

That's why Eve nominated her for Pay It Forward.

Matt Conner with First Fidelity Bank presented Eve with the 400 dollars to give to Traci and said, "Thank you so much for nominating Traci..her dedication to the community of Edmond the work she does for Edmond and the work she does through Project 66 is really beautiful and we're really happy to be a part of telling her story."

When we surprised Traci with the award she was stunned and thankful and through tears said "Oh my gosh. I don't know what to say. Thank you."

There were hugs all around for a lady who see's herself as a servant who's mission is to Pay It Forward.

"I am one that is a Christ believer and so I just have yielded my life," Traci told us. "I'm a vessel and this is what I do..I wouldn't have it any other way."

Pay It 4ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.