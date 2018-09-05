× Pigtails & Crewcuts Salon for kids opens in Oklahoma for first time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular children’s hair salon has opened in Oklahoma for the first time.

“It’s exciting to be the first to bring Pigtails & Crewcuts to Oklahoma,” said owner Stephen Taylor. “We look forward to opening multiple salons in the state.”

Taylor, a local dentist, owns the retail center where his practice with his father is located.

He says he wanted to fill the space with a family-oriented business that would provide a nice service the community and chose PigTails & Crewcuts Salon.

The salon was created by parents for kids to offer a stress-free haircutting experience.

The franchise also offers a custom-line of kid-centric hair products, accessories, gifts and a private party room for birthday celebrations.

Oklahoma’s first Pigtails & Crewcuts Salon is located at 13429 North MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City, next to Taylor Dental & Implant Center.

It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

