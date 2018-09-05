× Fatal auto-pedestrian accident leads to homicide investigation in northeast Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City – Police are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident, which police are now calling a homicide investigation.

Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Ave.

According to authorities, a driver saw a man lying in the road and stopped to check on him.

The driver put on their hazard lights in an attempt to keep traffic from hitting the victim. Shortly after, another driver tried to pass around the stopped car and struck the victim.

The driver who hit the man fled from the scene.

Police are currently looking for the suspect vehicle which is a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Authorities have now learned the victim had previously been shot prior to the accident and are now investigating the death as a homicide.