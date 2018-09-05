Residents and businesses upset over animal waste facility plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Northeast Oklahoma City may soon be home to an animal waste processing center.

It would be built near Kelley and Britton.

A hearing will soon be held on the plans.

Prairie Dirt Solutions is still in the early stages of building an animal waste facility, but some people say this would stink...Literally.

“It just wouldn't be good,” said Lindsay Gasaway, Manager of Montellano Events.

Gasaway’s events venue is right up the road from where this new animal waste plant would be.

“Anything that would cause interference with the land, beauty, the smell, anything at all that would be detrimental to our business,” said Gasaway.

She says the last thing they need is people complaining about the smell during an outdoor wedding.

“To have to sit there and smell animal waste or anything other than...right now all you smell is nature and flowers and it's just very clean out here,” said Gasaway.

Pat Garrett also lives right across the street.

He's not happy about it either.

“We don't need an animal waste in the neighborhood,” said Garrett. “We've got rural area, but there's quite a few homes, but we sure don't need that type of smell or distraction or traffic.”

Pam Battle, with Prairie Dirt Solutions says they will be creating compost, using horse manure and top soil to sell to the public.

She says they're also going to build a green buffer around the property to help keep the smell in, and it won't be as bad as what people think.

There's a science to making compost, and she says they have it down.

“It's a fresh earthy smell, but combined quickly with compost will not be a highly offensive smell to anybody,” said Battle.

By recycling manure, Battle says they're helping the environment.

“Right now, green material from your landscapers from the storms that we have, ice storms, that all goes to the landfill,” said Battle. “That landfill right now has 7 years more before its full. We can potentially take 33 percent of what`s going into the landfill and recycle it.”

As for Garrett and Gasaway, they say they'll make sure their voices are heard at the hearing.

“This type of plant should be 30-45 minutes away from the city,” said Garrett. “I just hope they take a long hard look at it and find a different place for it.”

The hearing will take place September 13 at 1:30 inside city hall in downtown OKC.