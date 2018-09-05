× RIVERSPORT Adventure to host first annual FallFest in October at Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT Adventure will host their first annual FallFest in October at the Lake Overholser Boathouse.

“FallFest is going to have all your seasonal favorites, like roasting marshmallows for s’mores, bobbing for apples and pumpkin painting” said executive director, Mike Knopp. “You can even enter a costume contest. It’s open to adults, kids and, and dogs.”

Winners of the costume contest will get two day passes to Lake Overholser for kayaking, paddle boarding on the water and land adventures such as the climbing wall and zip line.

FallFest passes are $10 and can be purchased the day of the event inside the Lake Overholser Boathouse.

The Trailhead Café inside the boathouse will have $6 burgers and $4 hot dogs on the grill as well as the regular menu.

FallFest is set for October 27 at Lake Overholser’s Boathouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

