Sen. Jim Inhofe chosen to replace John McCain as chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee
United States Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, was chosen to replace John McCain as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.
McCain died at the age of 81 on August 25 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was buried on Sunday during a private ceremony in Arizona.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Inhofe has experience on the committee and would fill in for McCain.
“Jim Inhofe filled in for Sen. McCain during a difficult year. He rose to the occasion and helped lead the committee in passing crucial legislation that honored the example of his predecessor and the volunteers who defend our nation,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “He possesses rich experience on the committee, including decades of work on behalf of American service members as well as his own military service.”