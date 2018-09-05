× Sen. Jim Inhofe chosen to replace John McCain as chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee

United States Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, was chosen to replace John McCain as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

McCain died at the age of 81 on August 25 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was buried on Sunday during a private ceremony in Arizona.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Inhofe has experience on the committee and would fill in for McCain.