Shawnee police investigating after prisoner dies at Pottawatomie County jail

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Shawnee police are investigating after a prisoner died at the Pottawatomie County jail.

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the facility in reference to a death.

Police say Michael Morton, a transfer prisoner from Lincoln County, was found dead upon arrival.

Morton, who suffered from multiple medical conditions, had been receiving medical care since he arrived at the jail on August 25.

The medical examiner’s office is currently investigating the cause of death.