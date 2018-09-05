State and defense rest in murder trial of Tulsa dentist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The fate of Tulsa dentist, Bert Franklin, could be decided as soon as tomorrow.

Both the state and defense rested in the case Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin is charged in the murder of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in Oklahoma City back in July of 2016.

He was having an affair with the toddler’s mother, Roxanne Randall, at the time.

Prosecutors say he slammed the toddler to the ground, causing a fatal head injury.

He is also facing a second charge of solicitation of murder, accused of trying to hire someone to kill Randall while he was in the county jail.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from the last few prosecution witnesses.

They heard from a jail informant who was working with the state and testified that Franklin told him he wanted someone to kill his girlfriend.

The state’s last witness was an ER pediatric doctor from Children’s Hospital who reviewed Lewis’ case as part of the state’s child death review board.

He testified that Lincoln’s skull fracture could not have been the result of an accidental fall but had to have happened as a result of force.

The defense’s only witness was an out of state pediatric neurologist who had previously testified that Lincoln’s injury wasn’t necessarily the result of abuse and that the injury could’ve happened before Bert Franklin was around him.

“I think that’s all that we needed in this case. We just needed to show that there was a time that these injuries could’ve occurred other than they say when Bert did it which we clearly did that and now it’s time for the jury to make their decision,” said Franklin’s attorney, Scott Adams.

In the end, Franklin did not take the stand in his own trial.

“That’s a decision he made. Honestly I don’t really think we need him at this point in time. There’s no need to rehash everything we’ve been through. And I think it’s evident what happened here and he just didn’t feel the need to testify. And I understand,” said Adams.

Jurors will hear closing arguments first thing Thursday morning and then begin their deliberations.