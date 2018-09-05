Tulsa’s Gathering Place: The largest public park gift in U.S. history opens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, OKLAHOMA -- If we're going to cover more than 66 acres of city park in less than two minutes we've got to get going.

This is The Gathering Place, a huge new park, the largest gift of its kind to any city in U.S. history.

Once a flat, and kind of boring, piece of Riverside Drive, after 4 years of construction, it's a skate park and BMX pump track.

"We wanted to create elevations, hills and valleys," says park Executive Director Tony Moore.

The Gathering Place is a long park full of meandering paths that run through places like the 4 Seasons Gardens and the highest point in the park, Swing Hill, nearly 60 feet above the river and right beside the Sky Garden.

The Sky Garden is actually placed directly over Riverside Drive.

Moore describes the park as mostly dirt when he got here.

With the opening so close he just can't wait for the public to form their own opinions.

"What's really gratifying," he says, "is when we get virgin eyes, folks seeing the park for the first time. They're blown away."

If you're a grown-up there are cool places like the OneOK Boathouse or Williams Lodge to hang around.

On a hot day Mist Mountain is a nice place to cool off.

But if you're a kid, you'll never want to leave.

The Slide Vale is cool.

We're told the Rabbit Hole Slide is the most popular but we took a more daring route down.

Then, across from Peggy's Pond, opposite Willow Beach, the fun really starts.

They call it the Chapman Adventure Playground.

Inside that awaits the Fairyland Forest, and the Skywalk Forest.

There are giant bears, snakes, and even Great Blue Herons you can climb in, not to mention a series of tall towers full of hidden ladders and corners, a swinging bridge, a ship, and the most popular feature so far, according to park planners, a zip line that I couldn't resist trying out.

The city of Tulsa has been following news of this place for years now.

On a Saturday morning in early September the park will open to all Oklahomans, a true gathering place for anyone who wants to step inside and let go for a little while.

The Gathering Place opens officially Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:00AM.

Park officials have a parade planned for earlier that morning and a series of special events for the next 100 days.

For more information on attractions, schedules, and parking go to http://www.gatheringplace.org