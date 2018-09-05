Vintage car stolen from garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A thief was caught on camera stealing one man’s most prized possession, a beloved truck he bought when he was 19-years-old. Now police are looking for the person who did it, and the victim is hoping to get his truck back.

The truck is a chocolate brown 1977 Ford F100 that Jeff York bought in the early 80s.

“I grew up with it basically my whole life,” York said.

On Sunday afternoon, Jeff came back to his shop near NW 10th and May, where his truck was housed.

“The garage door was open, my Z71 was pushed out, and my truck was gone,” York said.

When he checked his surveillance camera he caught those responsible in the act.

First the video showed a couple with two dogs hanging out around his garage before one of them crawled under the garage door which had been left slightly ajar. They left, but the the man returned soon after, this time opening the garage door all the way. The video shows him push a different truck out into the driveway before going back inside, hot-wiring the F-100, and driving it away.

The scene left York feeling gutted.

“It was terrible. i was pretty angry,” York said.

Nothing else was stolen.

“It really surprised me they didn’t load that truck up,” York said. “I mean, if you’re a thief, that’s what you would do. It’s like they came here for transportation.”

He believes the culprits came from behind the complex where homeless people are known to camp.

“The people just hang around here for years, you know,” York said, “and they never bothered anything so I trusted them.”

Now he’s hoping someone will spot his truck and report it to police.

“It’s my baby, so I want it back.”