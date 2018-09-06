AARP: Oklahoma nursing homes failing to give basic care

TULSA, Okla. – A recent AARP report has ranked Oklahoma’s nursing homes near or at the bottom for several factors determining quality of care.

The Tulsa World reports that the Public Policy Institute is the research and analysis branch of the AARP, a non-partisan organization. The institute’s report ranks Oklahoma lowest in the hours of nursing care per resident per day in the U.S.

The report indicates that the number of Oklahoma’s residents at least 85 years old is expected to grow to 95,000 by 2030, a 38 percent increase from 2015 of people who may need nursing home care in a poorly rated system.

Chad Mullen is AARP Oklahoma’s associate director of advocacy. He says priorities should focus on reforming the quality of care and ensuring appropriate staffing levels.